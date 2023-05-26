Mexican President Tells U.S. Hispanics Not to Vote for DeSantis

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is asking Hispanics in Florida not to vote for Ron DeSantis in his bid for the 2024 presidential nomination. The Mexican politician claims that DeSantis, much like other Republicans, is using an anti-immigrant message for political purposes.

Despite his constant criticism of the U.S. government for interfering in other countries’ politics, Lopez Obrador (AMLO) openly called for Hispanics in Florida to not give a single vote to DeSantis.

El presidente López Obrador hizo un llamado a la comunidad hispana a que no vote por el gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, quien se destapó para la presidencia. Advirtió que seguirá informando sobre quienes buscan la presidencia de Estados Unidos y atacan a los migrantes. pic.twitter.com/sfZKS0FYN7 — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) May 25, 2023

“I’ll take the time to tell Mr. Santi [sic] who unmasked himself [this week], see I wasn’t wrong,” Lopez Obrador said as he waved his hand in a greeting fashion. “That all of his politicking about migrants was because he wants to be the candidate for the Republican Party.

The Mexican President criticized DeSantis claiming that he had applied anti-migrant policies in his state and as such he hoped that Hispanics repaid him at the polls.

“I hope the Hispanics in Florida wake up and don’t give him a single vote,” Lopez Obrador said. “That they don’t vote for those who target migrants. Those who don’t respect migrants.”

Lopez Obrador called DeSantis a hypocrite and asked for him to be investigated to see if he had hired migrants.

DeSantis, like various other U.S. politicians, have fiercely criticized Mexico’s government in connection with the current fentanyl crisis. The extremely dangerous drug is linked to record-setting overdose deaths. As Breitbart Texas has reported, Lopez Obrador falsely denied that fentanyl is produced in Mexico and claimed that the problem is caused by the U.S. demand for drugs. AMLO claimed that Florida should be investigated to see if the ports of that state could be the entry point for fentanyl from Asia.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, Lopez Obrador verbally clashed with U.S. politicians who he believes are interfering in Mexican politics. He has also stated that he will be asking people to not vote for certain candidates that do not align with his view.

