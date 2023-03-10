Mexican President Lopez Obrador: Don’t Vote Republican

Mexico’s president said he would call for all Hispanics to not vote for Republicans, because they are members of a “corrupt, inhumane, and hypocritical” party. The harsh words come as U.S. politicians call for a stronger response to Mexican cartels, particularly after the recent fatal kidnappings of four Americans.

“If they don’t change their attitude and think they are going to use Mexico for their purposes with propaganda, elections, and politicking, we are going to call for [people] to not vote for that party, for being interventionist, inhumane, hypocrite and corrupt,” said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

Lopez Obrador also blamed the U.S. for the fentanyl crisis, claiming Mexico does not produce or consume the deadly drug.

The Mexican president claimed the Republican Party stood silent after U.S. health authorities approved the use of opioids “supposedly for pain relief.”

Lopez Obrador also criticized the gun lobby for funding Republican candidates amid cartel violence. “Eighty percent of the high-powered weapons used by the delinquency in Mexico are sold in the U.S. and they don’t even have a registry of that,” he said. “Even more, some of the legislators of the Republican Party are financed by the companies that produce the weapons.”

