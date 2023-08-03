Migrant Smuggler Arrested at Border with Child Porn on Phone, Say Texas Cops

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a Mexican national for allegedly smuggling a group of migrants across the border in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. The agents later reported finding child pornography in his cell phone. He now faces multiple criminal charges in a Texas court.

Texas DPS spokesman, Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, tweeted a photo of Christian Medrano-Alanis, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States after observing him crossing the Rio Grande with a group of four migrants. Troopers assigned to the DPS Brush Team under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star worked with U.S. Border Patrol agents to apprehend the Mexican national, saying that he smuggled and guided four “illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande” in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

During their investigation, troopers reportedly found Medrano-Alanis possessed a cell phone containing child pornography. The phone allegedly contained at least one video containing child pornography, Olivarez reported in the tweet.

The troopers turned Medrano-Alanis over to Texas Rangers and he now faces charges in a Texas court related promotion of child pornography.

RELATED ARTICLES:

On Wednesday, the Rio Grande Valley Sector topped the charts for the busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors with the apprehension of more than 2,000 migrants, according to a law enforcement source. The sector had been averaging about 925 per day for several days.

Yesterday alone, USBP agents arrested 4 convicted sex offenders with charges of: “Sexual abuse of a child”, “rape by force/fear”, “indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault”, & “indecency with a child, exposes.” pic.twitter.com/Z8PGrXkFz3 — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) August 3, 2023