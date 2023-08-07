Migrant Apprehensions at One U.S.-Canada Border Sector Exceed Prior 9 Years Combined

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more migrants during the first ten months of FY23 than in the prior nine years combined, an official tweeted. The unofficial report indicated the arrest of more than 5,400 migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border into the U.S. since October 1, 2022.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted photos of migrants attempting to sneak into the U.S. from Canada. Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 23 on October 1, 2022, Swanton Sector agents placed more than 5,400 migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border between ports of entry into custody.

Apprehensions have topped 5,400 in just over 10 months—eclipsing the previous 9 years combined. Our #BorderPatrol Agents are tirelessly patrolling 295 miles of border, and YOU CAN HELP. Reporting suspicious activity helps ensure border security & community safety. 1-800-689-3362 pic.twitter.com/Ipsex8kl9T — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) August 7, 2023

Garcia stated this is more migrant apprehensions than the previous nine years combined. Official U.S. Customs and Border Protection numbers are expected to be released next week.

The CBP Nationwide Encounters Report shows Swanton Sector agents apprehended 4,457 migrants through the end of June. Since that time, agents have apprehended nearly 1,000 additional migrants, according to Garcia’s tweet. Swanton Sector agents only apprehended 2,455 migrants during the prior nine years.

Garcia’s tweet significantly understates the magnitude of this year’s apprehensions. According to official Border Patrol reports, between October 1, 1999, and September 30, 2022, Swanton Sector agents apprehended only 4,098 migrants. This year’s apprehension of more than 5,400 migrants eclipses the total apprehensions dating back to the Clinton administration.

The Swanton Sector is one of the few Border Patrol Sectors showing an increase in apprehensions comparing this year to last. The spike in migrant apprehensions began in March 2022, shortly after Texas Governor Greg Abbott expanded the Operation Lone Star border security mission by building border barriers and prosecuting migrants on state criminal charges.

A recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection report indicates a decrease in migrant apprehensions in Texas-based border sectors and a simultaneous increase in the Tucson, Miami, and some Canadian border sectors, Breitbart Texas reported.

The June Nationwide Encounters Report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that Fiscal Year 2023 year-to-date apprehensions of migrants crossing the border between ports of entry in the five Texas-based border sectors fell by nearly 11.33 percent compared to the same period last year. The Swanton Sector experienced an increase of more than 730 percent this year over the same period last year.

A CBP report shows nearly half of the migrants apprehended crossing from Canada into the Swanton Sector which covers Vermont, New Hampshire, and the eastern New York border are reported to be Mexican nationals.

A large percentage of migrants in this sector also attempt to avoid apprehension.

“Under Operation Lone Star, Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers have apprehended over 393,000 illegal immigrants, repelled more than 49,000 illegal immigrants, seized over 422 million lethal doses of fentanyl and over 8,000 weapons, and arrested over 31,000 criminals – all of which would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and our country thanks to President Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott’s Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris told Breitbart Texas. “Until President Biden steps up and does his job, Texas will continue utilizing every tool and strategy to respond to this border crisis.”

