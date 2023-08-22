GRAPHIC: 98 Migrant Deaths Reported Along Texas-Coahuila Border This Year

The border region between Texas and the Mexican border state of Coahuila continues to be one of the deadliest for migrants as authorities on both sides of the border document at least 98 fatalities this year.

On Monday, Mexican immigration officials found the body of an unidentified woman floating in the waters of the Rio Grande near the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila. The woman is believed to have been a migrant trying to cross the river into Texas. Coahuila authorities responded to the scene to recover the body and ordered an autopsy to rule out foul play. Preliminary information points to the woman having drowned approximately 12 hours before she was found.

Authorities revealed to Breitbart Texas that the woman’s death was number 98 in the region and 32 in Piedras Negras alone.

Last week, authorities carried out a large-scale rescue operation after 16 migrants got lost in the desert west of Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, as they tried to march into Texas. The incident began when the group’s human smugglers left them behind in a desert area. The group split up, and after several days, 12 of them managed to reach Texas. The group alerted authorities that four of them were still missing. In the following days, authorities in Mexico found three bodies and were still searching for the fourth.

Last week, another woman died in the same desertic mountain area west of Ciudad Acuna while she and her sister tried to cross into Texas.

Editor’s Note: The number of deaths cited in this article are an unofficial compilation of reports gathered on the Mexican and Texas side of the Rio Grande in the state of Coahuila and the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector.

Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.E. Herrera” and “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.