WATCH: Texas Police Pursuit of Alleged Human Smuggler Ended with PIT Maneuver

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped an alleged fleeing human smuggler with the use of a PIT maneuver. The action stopped the high-speed pursuit in Kinney County, Texas.

DPS troopers working in Kinney County under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star attempted to stop a suspected human smuggler on the night of May 15. The driver failed to stop and led the troopers on a high-speed chase on Ranch Road 334.

The trooper’s dash camera system shows the fleeing driver dangerously driving in the center of the roadway while straddling the center stripe. He kept up this position even while topping hills. He also drove in the oncoming lane despite no traffic in his own lane.

After the driver is seen blowing through a stop sign, the trooper positions his vehicle to execute a PIT maneuver to spin out and stall the fleeing driver’s vehicle. The maneuver successfully and safely brought the pursuit to an end.

Passengers inside the vehicle fled into the brush while troopers brought the suspected human smuggler out of his vehicle at gunpoint. The driver surrendered without further resistance.

The troopers identified the driver as an “illegal immigrant from Honduras.” He now faces state charges of evading and smuggling of persons.

The troopers also apprehended four migrants from Mexico and turned them over to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents.

Vehicle pursuits and the apprehension of human smugglers is a near-daily occurrence in Kinney County.

Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe told Fox26 Houston recently that nearly 40 percent of the smugglers arrested in his county come from the Houston area.