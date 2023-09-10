500 Migrants in 4 Groups Apprehended in One Texas Border Sector over Labor Day Weekend

Over Labor Day Weekend, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended four large migrant groups who crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. The four groups totaled more than 500 migrants, an official reported.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal posted a series of photos on Sunday showing four large migrant groups taken into custody by Eagle Pass Station agents.

Bernal reported the total number of migrants in the four groups came to 504 migrants.

“Our agents remain vigilant and determined to safeguard our nation’s borders to ensure the safety of our communities,” Bernal wrote.

According to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 29,000 migrants. This brought the total number of migrant apprehensions for this fiscal year to more than 347,000 migrants.

The Tucson Sector led the nine southwest border sectors with just under 48,000 migrant apprehensions. This was followed closely by the Rio Grande Valley Sector’s apprehension of slightly more than 46,000 migrants.

Nationwide, agents apprehended just under 180,000 migrants — up 35 percent from July. The numbers increased from nearly 133,000 July which was up from 99,539 in June.

So far this fiscal year, agents took at least 1.82 million migrants into custody who crossed the southwest border from Mexico into the United States.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

Editor’s Note: The apprehension numbers reported for August 2023 come from unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained by Breitbart Texas. CBP officials will release official numbers in about one week.