EXCLUSIVE: 40K Migrants Apprehended Along Southwest Border in First 10 Days of August

Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 40,000 migrants along the southwest border during the first ten days of August. The Tucson and Rio Grande Valley Sectors reported more than 10,000 each.

Unofficial reports obtained from law enforcement by Breitbart Texas reveal that during the first ten days of August, Border Patrol agents apprehended 39,324 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. This is an average of 5,708 apprehensions per day.

The Tucson and Rio Grande Valley Sectors reported 10,867 and 10,465 migrant apprehensions, respectively. The five Texas-based border sectors accounted for 23,119 of the 39,324 migrant apprehensions.

Breaking News: Border Patrol Agents from #RGC Station encountered over 1.1K migrants in a 24 hour period near La Grulla, TX. Amazing work of addressing medical emergencies, transportation, and field intake. Way to go RGC! pic.twitter.com/X4OXSFdLYM — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) August 4, 2023

Following a sharp drop in June, migrant apprehensions reportedly spiked again in July with the arrest of more than 130,000 migrants, the Washington Post reported. If the current apprehension rate in August continues, U.S. Customs and Border Protection could report the apprehension of nearly 177,000 migrants in August.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.