Border Numbers Explode as July Migrant Apprehensions Jump 33 Percent

The apprehension of migrants along the southwest border in July jumped more than 33 percent from last month’s drop. Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 137,000 migrants who crossed the border between ports of entry. This brought the total for the year to 1.65 million migrants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released its July Southwest Land Border Encounters report showing a dramatic spike in apprehensions by agents between ports of entry. In July, Border Patrol agents apprehended 136,652 migrants in the nine southwest border sectors.

In June, migrant apprehensions dropped briefly to less than 100,000 for the first time since the first full month of the Biden administration. The numbers bounced right back despite the scorching July heat along the southwestern U.S. border with Mexico. July’s numbers represent a 33 percent increase over June.

A chart from USAFacts.org shows the massive increase in migrant encounters after President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. This chart reflects encounters through the end of June.

The trend is continuing into August. Through the first 15 days of August, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 83,000 migrants, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained by Breitbart. Approximately 50,000 of those entered through the five Texas-based border sectors, Breitbart Texas reported.

The El Paso and Tucson Sectors remain the only southwest border sectors showing a year-over-year increase in apprehensions — 59 and 29 percent, respectively.

Of the 132,652 migrants apprehended in July, 62,446 were classified as single adults. Family units accounted for 60,161 of the apprehensions, up by more than 40 percent from last year. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 10,000 unaccompanied minors in July.

Migrants from Mexico accounted for the largest demographic group with more than 36,000 apprehensions. Hondurans and Guatemalans followed with more than 23,000 and 21,000, respectively. Migrants from countries other than Mexico and the Central American Northern Triangle countries accounted for more than 49,000 apprehensions. This is up by more than 36 percent over last July.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.