LIVE | Texas Senate Votes in Impeachment Trial of AG Ken Paxton

The Texas Senate “jurors” completed their deliberation and returned to the chambers to deliver their verdict on the 16 Articles of Impeachment against suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton. The verdicts will determine if the impeached attorney general will be removed from or return to his office and duties.

VOTE ON ARTICLE 1: Yeas — 14 Nays — 16 NOT GUILTY

VOTE ON ARTICLE 2: Yeas — 14 Nays — 16 NOT GUILTY

VOTE ON ARTICLE 3: Yeas — 14 Nays — 16 NOT GUILTY

VOTE ON ARTICLE 4: Yeas — 2 Nays — 28 NOT GUILTY

VOTE ON ARTICLE 5: Yeas — 13 Nays — 17 NOT GUILTY

VOTE ON ARTICLE 6: Yeas — 14 Nays — 16 NOT GUILTY

VOTE ON ARTICLE 7: Yeas — 14 Nays — 16 NOT GUILTY

The 30 voting senators serving as jurors in the two-week impeachment trial deliberated on Friday and Saturday morning before announcing their are ready to return to deliver their decisions. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who is the presiding officer over the trial, announced the senators would be returning to the floor at 10:30 CDT to deliver their verdicts.

On Friday, Patrick read the rules for voting. The senators will be required to vote on each of the 16 articles individually by writing their vote on a slip of paper. The clerk will draw the votes in a random order and read them aloud. Following the reading, Patrick will poll the senators individually to confirm their votes. Each senator will rise and announce “Yea” or “Nay.”

A “Yea” vote of 21 senators is required to sustain the article of impeachment. If they senators sustain the article, they will be required to make an additional vote on whether Mr. Paxton should be barred from ever holding public office in the future. A “Nay” vote will indicate an acquittal of the individual article. Only one “conviction” is required to remove the AG. The process will repeat for each of the 16 Articles of Impeachment being considered.

