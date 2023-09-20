EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Up to 3K Migrants Poised to Cross into Texas Border Town

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — Up to 3,000 migrants are being staged in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, and are preparing to cross the border into Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday. Breitbart Texas watched as hundreds of migrants began to form groups and crossed the Rio Grande into the United States.

From the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, Breitbart Texas observed migrants gathering by the hundreds in preparation to cross the border. The groups consist mostly of Venezuelan migrants.

The migrants began crossing around 9 a.m. in small to medium-sized groups. Migrants told Breitbart they estimate as many as 3,000 migrants arrived in Piedras Negras by train after making the journey through Mexico.

As the migrants began to cross the border, many abandoned identification documents along the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande.

Just two days earlier, Breitbart reported the crossing of more than 1,500 migrants during a six-hour period Monday morning. The migrants add to the already overcrowded Border Patrol processing centers and NGO shelters.

Thousands of migrants are expected to be released by Border Patrol agents in the next few days, a source within CBP told Breitbart Texas. With the NGO shelters already kicking out migrants with no money, many of the released migrants will find themselves stranded on the streets of Eagle Pass and other border towns along the Rio Grande.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.