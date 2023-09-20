PHOTOS: Migrants Using Trains to Reach Mexican Border City 

Thousands of migrants are using trains to reach the border city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, where thousands are already crossing into Texas.

Since the weekend, migrants from Venezuela and Caribbean countries have been riding in and on rail cars to move from the industrial city of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, to the border city of Piedras Negras.

Mexican authorities temporarily stopped their attempt by halting the train they were riding in. However, the migrants continued their journey and reached Piedras Negras.

As Breitbart Texas reported with exclusive photographs, the city of Piedras Negras currently has approximately 4,000 migrants that began crossing into Texas Wednesday morning. The city of Piedras Negras has become an immigration hotspot due to the lack of border barriers and fencing in the region.

Breitbart Texas spoke with several of the migrants who were riding in the train. Most of the migrants claim to have started their journey in Mexico City after getting travel permits. However, they claimed that Mexican immigration agents (INM) and other police forces extorted them along the way.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California, “J.M. Martinez” and “C.E. Herrera” from Coahuila.