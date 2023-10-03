Israeli Police Arrest Fugitive Mexican Diplomat on International Rape Charges

Authorities in Israel arrested a former Mexican diplomat who fled his home country to avoid arrest on multiple rape charges. Israeli authorities are expected to work with Mexico to extradite the fugitive.

On Monday morning, authorities arrested Adres Roemer Slomianski, a former top diplomat, attorney, and columnist, the Times of Israel reported. Roemer has dual citizenship and had been living in Israel to avoid criminal prosecution after Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office filed a warrant for his arrest in 2022, tied to accusations of forcible rape from at least 11 women. According to the Jerusalem Post, there are at least 54 testimonies gathered in Mexico about Roemer’s sexual assaults and rapes.

The allegations from the women point to Roemer allegedly luring them to his home in Mexico City for work meetings or interviews and then sexually assaulting them. Due to his political connections, Roemer would allegedly threaten the women into silence. The former diplomat publicly denied the allegations against him.

Roemer’s influence over the women is tied to his many years as a diplomat and political operator who worked closely with two former Mexican presidents. He served for many years as Mexico’s Ambassador to UNESCO, and until 2016, he was Mexico’s Consul in San Francisco, California.

Israeli authorities are expected to extradite Roemer to Mexico City this week.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.