Arizona Border Migrant Surge Continues Increase — 13K Arrested in One Week

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 13,000 migrants in a single week. This represents the third weekly report from the sector in excess of 10,000 migrant apprehensions.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol agent reported on October 7 that his agents apprehended 12,992 migrants during the previous seven days. This was the third straight week were Modlin reported the arrest of more than 10,000 migrants in a single week.

Week in Review…

– 12,992 Apprehensions

– 192 Rescues

– 127 Federal Criminal Cases

– 18 Human Smuggling Events

– 5 Narcotics Events

– 2 Firearms Seized pic.twitter.com/yGx0E1pyNN — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 7, 2023

Agents in the Tucson Sector apprehended more than 51,000 migrants during September, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This brought the total for the just-ended FY23 to approximately 375,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported.

The Tucson Sector continues to receive large groups of migrants crossing the border, Modlin tweeted. The large groups occupy Border Patrol resource and enable Mexican cartels to move other cargo across the border with impunity.

Last week, Three Points Station saw several large groups of 50 or more migrants crossing the border illegally, seeking asylum. There were also more than 700 rescues. The #CBPOne app is a legal and more importantly, safer way to start the asylum process. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/NaTWtsOMfP — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 8, 2023

The large number of migrants crossing the border illegally also creates the need for a high number of migrant rescue operations. Modlin stated that his agents carried out more than 700 rescues during the past seven days.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The September and FY23 year-end totals referenced above came from unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained from multiple law enforcement agencies. Official reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection are not expected to be released until late October.