12K Migrants Apprehended in Arizona Border Sector in One Week

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 12,000 migrants during the past week. Unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas reveal the apprehension of approximately 50,000 migrants so far this month.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin posted a report on social media showing that his agents apprehended 12,000 migrants during the past week. The agents also carried out approximately 700 rescues of migrants in distress in the Arizona desert.

Modlin stated that the agents also arrested approximately 150 people on federal criminal charges. The report also reveals 17 human smuggling interdictions and ten drug seizures.

RELATED ARTICLES

One week earlier, Modlin reported the apprehension of 11,000 migrants in the same sector. One of those migrants was a convicted rapist who was deported after a conviction in the state of Washington.

Week in Review… – 11,000 Apprehensions

– 500 Rescues

– 100 Federal Criminal Cases

– 15 Human Smuggling Events

– 6 Narcotics Events#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/jyPGGnpOnt — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 22, 2023

With one day to go in the fiscal year, Tucson Sector agents have apprehended more than 372,000 migrants. This includes official and unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

Official numbers for September and the year-end report for FY23 will likely be released late in October.