Border Patrol Agent in Arizona Dies in On-Duty ATV Crash

A Border Patrol agent died in the line of duty in Douglas, Arizona, after an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was driving collided with a light pole. The agent was identified as 44-year-old Freddy Ortiz, a veteran agent with over a decade of service to his country. Ortiz was responding to a call regarding suspected migrant activity on Tuesday evening when the accident occurred near Chino Road and International Avenue.

According to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Ortiz’s ATV left the roadway before striking the fixed light pole. Other Border Patrol agents discovered the accident scene and dispatched medical personnel. Agent Ortiz was transported to Copper Queen Hospital in Douglas, where he was pronounced deceased due to severe injuries.

In a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin was quoted as saying:

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Freddy’s Ortiz’s on-duty death is a tragedy and a stark reminder of the dangerous nature of our mission, I am grateful for all the Border Patrol Agents, first responders, and medical staff who attempted to save his life. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels added, “It is an incredibly sad day for our brothers and sisters in Border Patrol and we have only the highest level of respect for the job these brave souls do every single day. God bless all of those in his work family and his home family, and know we are here if you need us.”

The Tucson Border Patrol Sector, which includes the city of Douglas, Arizona, is currently the busiest for migrant crossings along the southwest border. According to CBP, more than 55,000 migrants were apprehended in the Sector.

The accident remains under investigation and is being conducted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.