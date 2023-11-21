GRAPHIC: Cartel Gunmen Ambush, Kill Three Mexican Soldiers

A group of cartel gunmen killed three Mexican army soldiers during an ambush-style attack. The attack comes just days after gunmen from that same criminal organization pressured Mexico’s government into releasing the son of one of their regional leaders.

On Sunday morning, a group of Mexican army soldiers patrolled the northern part of Jalisco near Teocaltiche. A group of gunmen ambushed them using an armored truck and other vehicles. During the attack, the gunmen set up various blockades across the region. According to information released by government spokesman Ricardo Beruben, the military forces called for backup, and they were able to take control of the situation. Beruben confirmed the use of vehicles with makeshift armor. It remains unclear if the gunmen are from Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) or their rivals with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Government officials refused to acknowledge any casualties. Unofficial accounts point to three murdered soldiers and at least two others injured in the attacks.

[Video] Un enfrentamiento entre militares e integrantes de la delincuencia organizada se registró en el crucero de Nochistlán, municipio de Teocaltiche, Jalisco, en los límites con Zacatecas. https://t.co/YKlGXnvCCC pic.twitter.com/UGRexVtsJB — Proceso (@proceso) November 20, 2023

The attack in Teocaltiche comes just days after CJNG gunmen had forced government officials into releasing Ruben “El Laminas” Guerrero, the son of Heraclio “Tio Lako” Guerrero, Breitbart Texas reported. Authorities had arrested Ruben last week in connection with a kidnapping. However, moments after the arrest, Heraclio unleashed his gunmen, forcing the government to release his son. On the same day, Heraclio met with government officials over a raid at his ranch where cops found lion cubs and other exotic animals. Authorities did not arrest him even though he is wanted in the U.S. on federal drug conspiracy charges.

Just hours after the attack, a series of banners went up in various parts of Teocaltiche signed by Los Chapitos, a name used by a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel led by the sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. In those banners, gunmen from Los Chapitos take credit for the attack, claiming that it was due to military forces being on the take and not fulfilling their end of the bargain.

