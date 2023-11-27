21 Migrant Sex Offenders Busted in One Texas Border Sector in 7 Weeks

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 21 criminal aliens with prior convictions for sex offenses. Many of these offenses included sex crimes against children.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal posted the mugshots of 21 criminal aliens arrested since October 1 with histories of sex-related convictions. The sex offenders were arrested after illegally crossing the border between ports of entry. All migrants arrested undergo a biometric background check designed to stop these types of criminals from re-entering the United States.

In less than two months, Del Rio Sector agents have apprehended 21 convicted sex offenders attempting to enter the country illegally. Due to the hard work and dedication of our agents, these dangerous individuals were not able to enter our country. Great work! #lawenforcement pic.twitter.com/neXHrzbmpt — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) November 26, 2023

“Due to the hard work and dedication of our agents, these dangerous individuals were not able to enter our country,” Chief Bernal stated.

On November 18, Chief Bernal reported the arrest of a man arrested with a group encountered near Brackettville, Texas. The man had a prior conviction for sexual contact with a child under the age of 11, the chief stated.

Brackettville agents arrested a group of undocumented migrants and it was revealed that one of the subjects had criminal history – sexual contact with a minor under the age of 11 years old. Another great job by our agents keeping bad actors like these away from our families! pic.twitter.com/umxc4hYjBk — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) November 18, 2023

In another post, Bernal reported the arrest of a Mexican national with a prior conviction for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Other arrests included criminal aliens with convictions for indecency with a child, 1st degree rape of a minor, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, and sexual exposure to a child.

During FY23, which ended on September 30, Border Patrol agents encountered 15,267 migrants with criminal histories. This is up from 12,028 in FY22. In FY2020, President Donald Trump’s last full year in office, agents encountered only 2,438 migrants with criminal convictions.

Border Patrol encounters during the past two years (27,295) exceeds the total of the Trump-era FY17-20 (21,936) by more than 24 percent, according to reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In October, agents encountered another 1,559 criminal aliens.