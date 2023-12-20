14 Migrant Bodies Recovered near Border in December, 240 More Rescued

As the Biden administration’s border crisis continues in record-shattering numbers, Border Patrol agents must also deal with migrant deaths and rescues. Thus far in December, agents recovered the bodies of 14 migrants who died while or shortly after crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. Another 240 migrants were rescued from life-threatening circumstances by Border Patrol agents, according to a Border Patrol report.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted a report on X revealing that agents recovered the bodies of 14 migrants, nearly one per day, who died while crossing the U.S. border from Mexico. The number of body recoveries reported by Border Patrol are frequently low compared to reality. Border Patrol only reports migrant deaths where agents are involved in the recovery process. If a migrant drowns in the Rio Grande, for example, and is recovered on the Mexican side of the river, this death is not included in Border Patrol statistics. Also, if a migrant’s body is recovered by another law enforcement agency, that death is not included in Border Patrol reports.

Owens also reported the rescues of 240 migrants since December 1.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding migrant deaths and rescues is woefully behind. The latest data available covers FY17-21. No data is available for FY22 and FY23.

The United Nations Missing Migrants Project reports 303 migrant deaths along the U.S.-Mexico border during calendar year 2023.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.