BORDER SHOWDOWN: Republican Governors Across U.S. Stand with Texas Against Feds

A growing list of Republican governors announced they stand with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the State’s showdown against the Biden administration over the seized border park in Eagle Pass, Texas. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also stated his support.

A who’s who of Republican governors announced their support for the State of Texas and Governor Abbott’s fight against the Biden administration’s open border policies. The list includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin, and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

The Supreme Court is siding with the Biden administration against Texas by allowing the federal government to take down razor wire on the border. Texas is trying to enforce our laws and uphold our sovereignty while the federal government is disregarding the law and ignoring its… pic.twitter.com/EqzY8OWlQ1 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 22, 2024

“Texas is trying to enforce our laws and uphold our sovereignty while the federal government is disregarding the law and ignoring its responsibility to protect our borders,” Gov. DeSantis posted on X.

Governor Kemp stated the State of Texas and Governor Abbott “have our full support.

“Enough is enough,” Kemp wrote. “Our southern border is in crisis thanks to the Biden administration’s refusal to do their job.”

Governor @GregAbbott_TX is doing what @POTUS won’t. By refusing to act, President Biden is inviting cartels, illegal drugs, and human trafficking into the United States. We must secure the southern border. https://t.co/K1tAy6pE4e — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) January 24, 2024

Governor Gianforte wrote that Governor Abbott is doing what President Joe Biden won’t. “By refusing to act, President Biden is inviting cartels, illegal drugs, and human trafficking into the United States,” the Montana governor wrote. “We must secure the southern border.”

“Oklahoma stands with Texas,” Governor Stitt posted along with a video showing National Guard soldiers marching to secure the border in Texas.

.@GregAbbott_TX is exactly right to invoke Texas’ constitutional authority to defend itself. The Biden Administration has created a national security crisis and put Americans in danger. Their failure is an unconstitutional dereliction of duty. South Dakota has been proud to… https://t.co/s4NMyvyu3Y — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 24, 2024

Governor Noem wrote that Gov. Abbott “is exactly right to invoke Texas’ constitutional authority to defend itself.”

“South Dakota has been proud to help Gov. Abbott’s efforts to secure our border,” she added.

Governor Youngkin posted, “Virginia stands with Texas.”

“The Biden administration has turned every state into a border state,” Youngkin added. “We must stop the flow of fentanyl, save lives, and secure our southern border.”

We have a terrible crisis at the Southern Border. The Biden Administration has turned every state into a border state. We must stop the flow of fentanyl, human trafficking, and criminal activity and secure our border. We support @GregAbbott_TX and the State of Texas. https://t.co/rnFEu3rQQm — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) January 25, 2024

Governor Justice added his support, writing, “The Biden Administration has turned every state into a border state. We must stop the flow of fentanyl, human trafficking, and criminal activity and secure our border.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) joined the growing list of Republican governor in expressing support for Governor Abbott and the State of Texas.

“I stand with Governor Abbott,” Speaker Johnson stated. “The House will do everything in its power to back him up.”

Breitbart Texas reported that Governor Abbott doubled down on the State’s efforts to enforce the Texas-Mexico border in the Eagle Pass area.

“This is not over,” Abbott tweeted on Monday evening after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Border Patrol agents can cut the razor-wire border barriers along the Rio Grande.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.