VIDEO: Mexican Border State Top University Official Caught Sexually Harassing Media Worker

One of the top officials of a government-run university in the border state of Tamaulipas has resigned after a video widely shared on social media captured him sexually harassing a female media worker during a job interview.

The video captured the moment Marco Antonio Batarse, the Secretary for Administration of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT), came on to Valeria Pacort, a long-time media worker. The woman came to his office for a job interview.

In a since-removed social media post, Pacort claimed that the interview quickly turned personal, with Batarse asking various improper questions.

#México Marco Antonio Batarse Contreras, Secretario de Administración de la @UAT_mx, es denunciado por Valeria Pacort, una joven que ha estado en medios de comunicación durante algún tiempo en #Tamaulipas como comunicadora social. Hoy fue agredida sexualmente por este depredador,… pic.twitter.com/BZ76VZskWA — Gildo Garza (@GildoGarzaMx) April 8, 2024

The video captured the moments when Batarse locked the door, turned off the lights, and repeatedly tried to kiss Pacort, telling her how much he liked her. In her post, Pacort claimed that Batarse offered her a lucrative contract with the university if she went to a motel with him, adding that he was very discreet.

The woman further claimed that Batarse touched her inappropriately, and when she said no, he kicked her out of his office and told her she could forget about working there.

Batarse is a politically connected individual close to Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal. According to Elefante Blanco News, Batarse was the first state employee aligned with the Morena Party and Villarreal to be given a high post at the UAT after they came into power in 2022.

After news of the scandal broke, Batarse submitted a letter to the university, leaving his post to address the allegations against him.

