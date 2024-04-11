Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of nearly 24 migrants who were locked inside a tractor-trailer earlier this week. The discovery came as the truck driver allegedly attempted to smuggle the migrants through the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint in Brooks County, Texas.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez posted a report on social media that said her agents encountered a tractor-trailer carrying a load of nearly two dozen migrants who had illegally entered the U.S. between ports of entry and managed to avoid apprehension at the border. The agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint located on U.S. Highway 281 in Brooks County.

Chavez stated the agents conducted an inspection of the truck and found a false wall inside the trailer. Behind that wall were nearly two dozen migrants who were illegally present in the country.

The sector chief praised her agents for doing a great job in detecting the false wall and rescuing the migrants — potentially saving their lives.

According to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents encountered just over 9,000 migrants in March. This is down from the 11,947 migrants apprehended in February, according to the Southwest Land Border Encounters report. The February apprehensions were down 20 percent from the nearly 15,000 apprehended one year earlier, the report states.