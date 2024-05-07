129K Migrants Apprehended at Southwest Border in April — Down Slightly from March

Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 129,000 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border in April between ports of entry. This is down slightly from the more than 137,000 apprehended in March.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the nine southwest border apprehended nearly 129,000 migrants during the month of April, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This brought the annual total for Fiscal Year 24, which began on October 1, 2023, to nearly 1.2 million migrants.

While the apprehension number for April is down significantly, the annual total is still on pace to exceed last fiscal year’s total of 2.046 million migrants. This would be the third-straight year of more than two million migrant apprehensions per year under the Biden administration.

By contrast, during FY2020, President Donald Trump’s last year in office, Border Patrol agents apprehended only 400,651.

The San Diego Sector jumped into first place in April with the apprehensions of more than 37,000 migrants, the unofficial report states. This was followed by the Tucson Sector’s reported apprehension of more than 31,000 migrants.

Agents in El Paso Sector also apprehended more than 30,000 migrants in April, while Del Rio’s apprehensions fell to just over 10,000 migrants.

Along the Canadian border with the U.S., Swanton Sector migrants continue record-shattering apprehensions. During the month of April, agents in the Swanton Sector, which covers eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, apprehended nearly 1.500 migrants, more than double the apprehension of only 676 migrants in April 2023. Year-to-date totals for Swanton stand at more than 6,600 migrants — up nearly 100 percent over last year.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.