Fact Check: Joe Biden Falsely Claims Migrant Crossings Lower than When Trump Left Office

During Wednesday night’s Oval Office address, President Joe Biden claimed, “Border Crossings are lower today than when the previous administration left office.” Official reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection debunk this claim.

VERDICT: False — The Southwest Land Border Encounters Report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection clearly shows that migrant encounters each month of the Biden-Harris administration were higher than the month President Donald Trump left office.

“We are also securing our border. Border crossings are lower today than when the previous administration left office,” President Biden told the American people Wednesday evening.

Official reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection disprove the president’s claim. The June Southwest Land Border Encounters report (the most recent report available) shows that Border Patrol agents assigned to the nine southwest border sectors apprehended 83,356 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry.

The report states that in January 2021, the month President Trump left office, agents encountered 75,316 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border between ports of entry. President Trump left office on January 21, 2021.

During President Trump’s last full month in office, December 2020, agents assigned to the southwest border apprehended an even lower 71,141 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border between ports of entry.

The CBP Southwest Land Border Encounters report clearly shows that the number of encounters was never lower than when the Trump administration left office during the Biden-Harris administration.