Migrant Apprehensions in California Border Sector Increase for 2nd Straight Week

San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials report an increase in migrant apprehensions for the second consecutive week. During the past four weeks, agents encountered nearly 13,000 migrants.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel posted a weekly recap on social revealing the apprehension of 3,389 migrants during the previous seven days. The report also lists the interdiction of 25 human smuggling cases, 23 felony case referrals, and the seizure of more than 300 pounds of drugs.

Weekly Update, 8/4/24 – 8/10/24

-3,389 Apprehensions from 52 countries

-106 Unaccompanied Minors Encountered

-30 Rescues

-25 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted

-23 Felony cases referred for prosecution

SEIZED:

-46 lbs. Cocaine

-284 lbs. Methamphetamine

-22 Smuggling Conveyances pic.twitter.com/gABsSbyVE6 — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) August 16, 2024

The number of migrant apprehensions increased from the previous week when agents apprehended 3,174 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. During that period, agents interdicted 21 human smuggling attempts and referred 19 felony cases for prosecution.

Weekly Update, 7/28/24 – 8/3/24

-3,174 Apprehensions from 50 countries

-118 Unaccompanied Minors Encountered

-64 Rescues

-21 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted

-19 Felony cases referred for prosecution SEIZED:

-71 lbs. Marijuana

-$5,279 Currency

-15 Smuggling Conveyances pic.twitter.com/WrcmkCrbXM — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) August 7, 2024

The weekly recap report for the week ending 7/27 showed a decrease from the previous week’s report. During this period, agents encountered 3,089 migrants and interdicted 26 human smuggling incidents.

Weekly Update, 7/21/24 – 7/27/24

-3,089 Apprehensions from 54 countries

-96 Unaccompanied Minors Encountered

-46 Rescues

-26 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted

SEIZED:

-56 lbs. Cocaine

-10 lbs. Methamphetamine

-2 Firearms

-15 Smuggling Conveyances pic.twitter.com/XhsPM6gaut — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) July 31, 2024

The previous report showed the apprehension of 3,958 migrants.

Not all migrants crossing into the San Diego Sector are seeking to surrender to the first agent they encounter. On August 12, McGurk-Danial posted a photo showing a migrant fleeing through the rugged terrain of this section of the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Border Patrol agent chases a subject fleeing in the mountains after the agent discovered him hiding in the thick brush. Don’t fret, the subject was safely taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/yxa50YvC20 — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) August 12, 2024

Unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed the San Diego Sector led the nation in migrant apprehensions in July. The report shows more than 15,000 migrant apprehensions during that month.