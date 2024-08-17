Migrant Apprehensions in California Border Sector Increase for 2nd Straight Week

A migrant flees from a San Diego Sector Border Patrol agent in August, 2024. (U.S. Border
U.S. Border Patrol/San Diego Sector
Bob Price

San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials report an increase in migrant apprehensions for the second consecutive week. During the past four weeks, agents encountered nearly 13,000 migrants.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel posted a weekly recap on social revealing the apprehension of 3,389 migrants during the previous seven days. The report also lists the interdiction of 25 human smuggling cases, 23 felony case referrals, and the seizure of more than 300 pounds of drugs.

The number of migrant apprehensions increased from the previous week when agents apprehended 3,174 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. During that period, agents interdicted 21 human smuggling attempts and referred 19 felony cases for prosecution.

The weekly recap report for the week ending 7/27 showed a decrease from the previous week’s report. During this period, agents encountered 3,089 migrants and interdicted 26 human smuggling incidents.

The previous report showed the apprehension of 3,958 migrants.

Not all migrants crossing into the San Diego Sector are seeking to surrender to the first agent they encounter. On August 12, McGurk-Danial posted a photo showing a migrant fleeing through the rugged terrain of this section of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed the San Diego Sector led the nation in migrant apprehensions in July. The report shows more than 15,000 migrant apprehensions during that month.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.