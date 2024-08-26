El Paso Border Agents Rescue Migrants from New Mexico Stash Houses

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents rescued groups of migrants from multiple stash houses near the border in New Mexico. So far this year, El Paso Sector agents rescued nearly 2,400 migrants from 244 human smuggling stash houses.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good posted a report on X showing his agents conducting a raid at a stash house in Dona Ana County, New Mexico. The agents, and local sheriff’s office deputies rescued 15 migrants in the raid.

Las Cruces Anti-Smuggling Unit BP Agents in collaboration w/ @nmstatepolice & Dona Ana Sheriff’s Department rescued 15 migrants from a stash house. Smugglers carelessly force, extort & overcrowd migrants inside houses.

FYTD24 – 244 Stash Houses w/ 2,389 apprehensions pic.twitter.com/V6H4e6aeae — Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) August 23, 2024

Good said human smugglers force migrants into overcrowded conditions and use force to extort the migrants and their families.

A few days earlier, anti-smuggling unit agents assigned to the Las Cruces, New Mexico, Border Patrol Station found 17 more migrants in a stash house. In addition to the migrants, agents arrested two people for “Harboring Illegal Aliens.”

Hidden Stash House Uncovered! Las Cruces BP Anti-Smuggling Unit Agents apprehended 17 migrants – 2 individuals are being charged under 18 USC 1324 for harboring illegal migrants. $5,300 USD was also seized from illicit activities. pic.twitter.com/vMSKzkT6jR — Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) August 16, 2024

The agents found and seized $5,300 from illicit activities in the stash house, Chief Good reported.

The chief reported that agents assigned to the Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Border Patrol Station also apprehended a previously deported child sex offender attempting to re-enter the United States.

Convicted Sex Offender arrested!

Santa Teresa BP Agents apprehended a subject making an illegal entry into the U.S. Subject had convictions of; Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree of a Child & Driving Under the Influence & Contributing to a delinquent minor. Thanks Agents! pic.twitter.com/szIyfhnn8w — Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) August 21, 2024

The child sex offender had previous convictions of Sexual Abuse of a Child in the 3rd Degree, Contributing to a delinquent minor, and driving under the influence. He could face felony federal charges for illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.