REPORT: Previously Deported Salvadoran Migrant ‘Got-Away’ Charged with Chaining Children to Bed

BORDER TOWN, USA — A Salvadoran migrant, reportedly deported from the U.S. during the Trump administration, is charged in Virginia with chaining two young boys to a bed. The mother of one of the boys is also charged in the incident.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, arrested 29-year-old Franklin Viera Guevara, and 47-year-old Wedni Del Cid for allegedly chaining two boys — ages seven and nine — to a bed in their home. The couple said they would chain the children to the bed to “scare them” so they would not leave the apartment, Fox 5 DC reported.

Police found the boys chained to the bed after one of the boys took a photo and sent it to his sister. The sister then called 911, the Fox 5 report states. Viera allegedly told police they would leave the boys chained to the bed unsupervised while they were out of the house.

BorderHawk.news published a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ERO) that revealed that Border Patrol agents arrested Viera on during the Trump administration on November 1, 2018. The Honduran migrant was processed for expedited removal three months later.

Officials say Viera re-entered the United States “on an unknown date, at an unknown location and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official,” the BorderHawk report states.

ERO officers placed an immigration hold on Viera on the same day as his arrest in Fairfax County.

Fox 5 reports that Viera and Rodriguez are each charged with two counts of child neglect, two counts of child cruelty, and two counts of abduction.

Rodriguez was released on bond. Viera is being held without bond, Fox 5 reported.

