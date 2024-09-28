Border Patrol Union Roasts Kamala Harris’s Border Visit: ‘She Was Nowhere to Be Found’

The official union of the U.S. Border Patrol fact-checked Vice President Kamala Harris after her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, saying “She was nowhere to be found when we needed her.”

“Fact check on Harris speech in Douglas, Arizona: Today, VP Harris claimed that she played a role in increasing Border Patrol Agent overtime pay,” the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) wrote in an X post:

“This couldn’t be further from the truth. As with all things border related she was nowhere to be found when we needed her,” the union added.

In an appearance on Fox News, NBPC vice president Art Del Cueto said that Harris only spoke with two members of Border Patrol management, did not speak to any agents, and was only there for a 20-minute “photo op”:

“That’s all she did. President Trump actually cares and he’s actually gone down there and met with boots on the ground,” Del Cueto added.

While visiting the border town of Douglas, Arizona, Harris slammed former President Donald Trump for not “fixing” the problem.

Referring to the failed bipartisan border bill, the Democrat candidate claimed Trump “tanked it.”

“It was the strongest border security bill we have seen in decades. It was endorsed by the Border Patrol union, and it should be in effect today, producing results in real time right now for our country,” she said during her speech. “But Donald Trump tanked it… because, you see, he prefers to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem.”

“VP Harris asserted in Arizona that CBP needed more resources,” the NBPC said in another X post:

“We have apprehended over 8 million illegal immigrants over the last 4 years and now you realize we need more help 38 days before the election.”

Trump posted the union’s response to Harris’s visit on his Truth Social page.