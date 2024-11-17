Texas Braces for Final Biden-Era Migrant Surge, Illinois Extends Welcome Mat

Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to apply Operation Lone Star resources to the state’s border with Mexico in anticipation of a final Biden-era mass migration event. On the other hand, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker vowed this week to “do everything I can to protect our undocumented immigrants.”

“Texas will continue to deploy every tool and strategy available under our historic border mission to protect and defend our state and our nation,” Governor Abbott posted on social media. The governor also pledged to continue the State’s migrant bussing program that delivered nearly 120,000 migrants to the sanctuary cities of New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, and Los Angeles since April 2022.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivares posted on social media that troopers and National Guard soldiers deployed under the governor’s Operation Lone Star continue to carry out Mass Migration Response Exercises along the border region.

Breitbart Texas reported on Friday that thousands of migrants continue to enter southern Mexico to get travel visas to allow them to travel through the country to the U.S. border.

On the day after the election, Breitbart posted exclusive photos of yet another migrant caravan departing Mexico’s southern border bound for Mexico City and then the U.S. border.

Sources within U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart they are not yet seeing indications of mass migration making its way to the U.S. border. One source said intelligence information indicates that Mexico is refusing to allow migrants to use trains to move in large numbers toward the U.S. southern border region.

“Without the trains, the numbers being transported on buses will be in the hundreds, not the thousands of daily crossings previously experienced,” the source indicated.

Meanwhile, Illinois Governor Pritzker doubled down on his state’s sanctuary status, telling MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Wednesday, “I am going to do everything that I can to protect our undocumented immigrants. They are residents of our state.”

Pritzker went on to say he believes Trump’s plans for mass deportation “looks like it may be unconstitutional,” but he failed to describe the basis for that belief. ”

“We have attorneys general that are working on these kinds of issues within the courts,” the Illinois governor stated.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy also vowed to do what she can to protect illegal immigrants in her state, Fox News reported. When asked on MSNBC if the would assist the Trump administration with the expected mass deportation effort, the governor responded, “Absolutely not.”

In contrast, Governor Pritzker said he would work together with the Trump administration to deport someone “who’s been convicted of a violent crime.”

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.

Randy Clark contributed to this report.