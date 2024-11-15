PHOTOS: Thousands of Migrants Still Entering Mexico to Use CBP One App

Thousands of migrants continue to enter Mexico through its southern border as they work to get travel permits to make their journey to the U.S. border in hopes of getting asylum.

Hundreds of migrants line up daily in Tapachula, Chiapas, outside the local office of the National Migration Institute (INM). There, they wait for their turn to present their paperwork before an agent to get a travel permit that allows them to move freely through Mexico for a certain period.

As seen in various posters and banners, migrants need to have a previously confirmed CBP One appointment and provide ID.

The long lines and wait times have pushed thousands of migrants into joining one of the various caravans making their way through southern Mexico to reach Mexico City. From there, they are expected to find multiple modes of transportation to the northern border. As Breitbart Texas reported, contrary to U.S. news reports, the caravans have not disbanded but continue to make their way across the country.

The migrants aim to enter the U.S. before Donald J. Trump assumes office. The individuals expressed concerns about the new administration ending the current process, where most are expected to request asylum.

According to INM officials who spoke with Breitbart Texas, agents are unable to stop the caravans since most of the migrants have permits. The agents and Mexican local authorities have been following the caravans and directing traffic to avoid affecting locals in southern Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“Williams Cortez” from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.