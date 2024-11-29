WATCH: Abandoned Salvadoran Child Found on Thanksgiving Day near Border in Texas

TX Troopers Find Lost 10-Year-Old from El Salvador Left by Smugglers As many of us are celebrating Thanksgiving with our families & friends. Let’s not forget many children will not get to enjoy the holidays or see their families because they have been placed in a dire situation… pic.twitter.com/Q4Ui27m6Xp

While most Americans celebrated Thanksgiving, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were on patrol along the Texas border. A trooper in Maverick County, near Eagle Pass, found a ten-year-old boy from El Salvador who became lost after being abandoned by a human smuggler.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted a video on social media showing the young Salvadoran boy who his human smuggling guide had left behind. The trooper found the boy crying after becoming lost.

“As many of us are celebrating Thanksgiving with our families & friends. Let’s not forget many children will not get to enjoy the holidays or see their families because they have been placed in a dire situation due to open border conditions, and many more who are trafficked across the southern border are exploited and exposed to a dangerous criminal environment during their journey to the US,” Olivarez stated.

The child was left without food or water; he only had a cell phone. The boy told the trooper his parents were somewhere in the United States.

Earlier this week, troopers found a two-year-old Salvadoran girl who traveled without family to the Texas border near Eagle Pass. The little girl crossed the border from Mexico into Texas with a large group of migrants, including 60 unaccompanied migrant children.

Incoming Trump administration Border Czar Tom Homan posted a report showing a two-year-old Salvadoran unaccompanied minor holding a note with a contact name and phone number. He reports that Texas DPS troopers found the little girl in a group of 211 migrants. The group included 59 other unaccompanied migrant children.

Unaccompanied migrant children are turned over to Border Patrol agents and later released to Health and Human Services officials. This is the agency that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, will soon head.

“This is a stark example of the precarious journey these children make from their home country & how criminal organizations traffic these children across the southern border & further into the interior,” Olivarez wrote about this group of children. “Regardless of political views, it is unacceptable for any child to be exposed to dangerous criminal trafficking networks.”