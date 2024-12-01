COPS: Mexican Mom Pays Smuggler $8K to Bring Child to Her at Border in Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers detained a Mexican woman after she allegedly paid a human smuggler $8,000 to bring her five-year-old daughter across the Rio Grand. Troopers made the discovery after a traffic stop in Del Rio, Texas.
Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted a video showing a Mexican woman being detained after a traffic stop. The woman claimed to be the mother of a five-year-old girl strapped in the vehicle’s back seat without a child safety seat.
The trooper stopped the driver of a Ram 1500 truck in Val Verde County on Friday. The traffic stop followed information developed from a border surveillance camera. The camera captured an image of a man running from the border carrying a little girl that police say matched the girl in the truck.
During questioning of the mother, Dolores Lopez, she allegedly said she used the internet o find a smuggling organization to bring her daughter to the U.S. Lopez was residing in North Carolina as a temporary resident, Olivarez reported.
Lopez claimed to have paid the smuggler $8,000 to bring her daughter to her in Del Rio. Troopers turned Lopez and her little girl over to Border Patrol agents.
The Trooper arrested Roman Ibarra Rojo, also a Mexican national, on a charge of smuggling a person under the age of 18. Rojo allegedly confessed to being paid $1,000 to smuggle the five-year-old.
The Val Verde County District Attorney is reviewing the case for possible charges against the mother.
