COPS: Mexican Mom Pays Smuggler $8K to Bring Child to Her at Border in Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers detained a Mexican woman after she allegedly paid a human smuggler $8,000 to bring her five-year-old daughter across the Rio Grand. Troopers made the discovery after a traffic stop in Del Rio, Texas.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted a video showing a Mexican woman being detained after a traffic stop. The woman claimed to be the mother of a five-year-old girl strapped in the vehicle’s back seat without a child safety seat.

The trooper stopped the driver of a Ram 1500 truck in Val Verde County on Friday. The traffic stop followed information developed from a border surveillance camera. The camera captured an image of a man running from the border carrying a little girl that police say matched the girl in the truck.

During questioning of the mother, Dolores Lopez, she allegedly said she used the internet o find a smuggling organization to bring her daughter to the U.S. Lopez was residing in North Carolina as a temporary resident, Olivarez reported.

Lopez claimed to have paid the smuggler $8,000 to bring her daughter to her in Del Rio. Troopers turned Lopez and her little girl over to Border Patrol agents.

The Trooper arrested Roman Ibarra Rojo, also a Mexican national, on a charge of smuggling a person under the age of 18. Rojo allegedly confessed to being paid $1,000 to smuggle the five-year-old.

The Val Verde County District Attorney is reviewing the case for possible charges against the mother.