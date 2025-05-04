Christie Decries Trump Tariffs — World Sees U.S. as ‘Unreliable Partner’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s tariffs caused the world to see the United States as an “unreliable partner.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “I think you identified the tariffs as the number one issue. Liberation Day is probably the most consequential day of the first 100 days. Is there an exit strategy for Donald Trump on this?

He asked, “Can he make this sort of series of deals that limit the damage?”

Christie said, “Well, it depends on what those deals look like, George. I will tell you, if you look at the reaction of the rest of the world, the biggest problem is that the world now sees us as an unreliable partner. And Donald Trump, I believe, misevaluated that. I think he thought he could come in and bully them and say, we’re the biggest economy in the world, and you may not like what I’m going to do, but I’m going to do it anyway. What he didn’t count on was the effect it’s had on the bond market as well, and the problem there is we’re now looking at a real potential for stagflation to have an economy that is in recession, which we’re one quarter towards that now.”

He added, “In the end, what most economists are now saying, and business leaders are saying, we’re heading to stagflation, which we haven’t had for a long time. And he didn’t run on that.”

