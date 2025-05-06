Met Gala: Director Ava DuVernay Calls Trump a ‘Catastrophe’ over Movie Tariffs

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay appeared at the Met Gala on Monday where she called President Trump a “catastrophe” over his proposed tariffs on movies produced outside the United States.

“What is your thoughts on Trump’s tariffs on U.S. movies that he announced recently,” a Variety reporter asked DuVernay.

“He’s a catastrophe,” responded the Selma director. “That’s all I could say. That’s it. It’s a catastrophe. Thank you. I might make a movie about it.”

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, the president proposed putting “a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.”

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” he wrote on Sunday. “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the president said that he wants to “help the industry” and would meet with Hollywood insiders to work out a deal.

“I’m not looking to hurt the industry; I want to help the industry,” he said. “We’re going to meet with the industry. I want to make sure they’re happy with it, because we’re all about jobs.”

Trump said that Hollywood has lost its brand as a movie business.

“Hollywood doesn’t do very much of that business. They have the nice sign and everything’s good, but they don’t do very much,” Trump said.

White House spokesman Kush Desai also said on Monday that no final decision has been made on the president’s tariffs.

“Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the Administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again,” said Desai in a statement.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.