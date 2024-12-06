Dade Phelan Withdraws from Bid to Remain Texas House Speaker

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan withdrew his bid to remain in that position for the upcoming legislative session. The move could dramatically change the opportunity to pass key conservative legislation next year.

“Out of deep respect for this institution and its members, and after careful consideration and private consultation with colleagues, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the race for Speaker of the Texas House,” Speaker Phelan said in a written statement Friday morning. “. By stepping aside, I believe we create the best opportunity for our members to rally around a new candidate who will uphold the principles that make our House one of the most exceptional, deliberative legislative bodies in the country—a place where honor, integrity, and the right of every member to vote their district takes utmost precedent.”

Fox26 Houston reported earlier this year that the Republican Party of Texas Targeted Phelan with a censure motion. He became only the fourth elected official to be censured by the Party. In April, the speaker narrowly survived a hotly contested primary race, defeating his challenger by a 366-vote margin.

The Texas Tribune reports that Phelan’s withdrawal from the speaker race opens the field to an expected contest between State Representative Duston Burrown (R-Lubbock) and David Cook (R-Mansfield).

The 89th Texas Legislature will consist of 88 Republicans and 62 Democrats. Cooks’ camp reportedly plans to garner 76 Republican votes to take the speaker’s gavel without the need for Democrat support.

House Republican Caucus rules dictate that if one candidate gets 60 percent of the vote at Saturday’s caucus meeting, all 88 Republicans will vote for that candidate. According to the Texas Tribune, Cook is reportedly four votes shy of this threshold after gaining support this week from Jacksonboro Republican David Spiller and Lufkin Republican Trent Ashby.

If no Republican hits this threshold, Democrats would need to partner with only 14 Republicans to determine the next speaker.

Phelan said he will remain in his legislative seat and work with his colleagues to “nominate a candidate who can best unite the House and ensure our beloved chamber remains a beacon of integrity and conservative leadership in the 89th Legislature.”