West Texas Sheriff: Venezuelan Asylum Seeker Arrested for Smuggling Migrants

A West Texas sheriff’s deputies arrested a Venezuelan asylum seeker last week for smuggling a group of migrants into the interior of the U.S. The migrants were part of a steady stream of migrants apprehended in Terrell County, Texas, during the final days of the Biden administration.

Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland posted photos of his deputies arresting a Venezuelan asylum seeker released into the U.S. under one of President Joe Biden’s administrative migrant programs. These programs led to record-shattering migrant encounters during the past four years.

The deputies were working overtime to patrol the far-west Texas highways under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star and the federal Operation Stone Garden programs. Sheriff Cleveland did not indicate if the Venezuelan migrant is affiliated with the prison gang Tren de Aragua.seek

Two days later, deputies worked with the Texas Military Department and Sanderson Station Border Patrol agents to apprehend more migrants attempting to avoid apprehension.

The deputies and Sanderson Station agents apprehended seven more migrants from Guerrero, Mexico, later that day.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Cleveland posted more photos showing his deputies assisting two more groups of migrants in Terrell County.

The second group included seven Mexican nationals from Hidalgo.

Note that many of the migrants are wearing camouflage to avoid detection as they try to make their way as gotaways into the U.S. interior.

Terrell County is located in the Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector. In December, Big Bend Sector agents apprehended 503 migrants. This is up from 282 in November and represents the busiest month for the sector in nearly a year.

According to CBP’s Nationwide Encounters report, Big Bend Sector agents have encountered nearly 50,000 migrants since October 1, 2021. FY21 statistics were not available at press time.