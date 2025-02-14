ICE Arrests Criminal Alien Who Pleaded Guilty in Texas for Secret Bathroom Recordings

Immigration agents in Texas arrested a Mexican national who pleaded guilty in 2021 for invasive visual recordings in a bathroom. The agents took the criminal alien into custody for entry into removal processing.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) teamed up with Lavaca County law enforcement partners to arrest 28-year-old Daniel Alejandro Tristan-Guerra in Hallettsville, Texas, on February 11. He was transported to the Victoria County jail for processing into removal proceedings.

“The residents in Southeast Texas can rest easier today knowing this predator has been removed from the community,” said ICE HSI Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz. “Working alongside our partners in Lavaca County, ICE HSI special agents were able to safely apprehend him when his guard was down and minimize any threat to the public.”

Officials said Tristan-Guerra pleaded guilty in the 377th District Court on August 23, 2021, for two counts of “invasive visual recording in a bathroom. The plea agreement followed an investigation by ICE HSI special agents and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials in Victoria County told Breitbart Texas that Tristan-Guerra pleaded guilty to the charges and was placed on five years of deferred adjudication probation. A motion to adjudicate guilt did not appear to have been filed, suggesting he was successfully completing the terms of his probation.

Following a short stay in Victoria County, ICE officials transported the Mexican national to the Montgomery County Processing Center near Conroe, Texas. Officials placed Tristan-Guerra into removal proceedings. Officials said he had no prior removals for immigration issues.