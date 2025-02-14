Multiple Criminal Alien Sex Offenders Arrested After Illegally Crossing Border

Border Patrol agents arrested multiple criminal aliens who illegally crossed the border into the United States. Many of these included illegal aliens with previous convictions for sex crimes and crimes against children.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks posted multiple reports on X regarding the arrest of criminal illegal aliens attempting to enter or re-enter the U.S.

On February 12, agents arrested two child predators, Banks reported. Those include a Mexican national arrested in Texas with a conviction for indecent liberties with a child. In New Mexico, another Mexican national was arrested who had a conviction for attempted sexual assault of a child. That man had been deported in 2022.

A few days earlier, three more criminal aliens were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents. The illegal aliens, all Mexican nationals, had previous convictions. The charges include drug trafficking, robbery, weapons charges, and immigration violations.

Banks posted a report on February 11, showing that two days earlier, U.S. Coast Guardsmen intercepted a sailboat carrying 12 illegal aliens. Banks said one of the men had a conviction for rape. The arrested migrants were turned over to Border Patrol.

One day earlier, Border Patrol agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, arrested a man after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Banks said the man had a criminal history that included multiple counts of sexual battery and lewd acts on a child.

Other arrests during the week included criminal gang members, drug traffickers, and human smugglers.