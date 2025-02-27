Trump Administration Removing Migrants to Mexico’s Southernmost Border

Mexican migrants illegally present in the United States are being deported to the southernmost border of Mexico, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks. Multi-agency enforcement actions led to the removal of 1,650 Mexican nationals in the past month.

“Mexican nationals arrested by the Border Patrol are being repatriated to southern Mexico, as far south as the Mexican/Guatemalan border,” Chief Banks wrote in a post on X. ” Illegal aliens are arrested, prosecuted when warranted, and removed far away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Following President Donald Trump’s executive orders signed on January 20, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal, state, and local law enforcement officers rounded up 1,650 Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States who were subsequently removed on 14 repatriation flights.

Banks published a video on X warning of the consequences of illegal crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.

“The days of weak enforcement are over,” Banks said in the video. “Illegal entry is not a revolving door. … Do not come.”

Banks also reported on the arrest of a criminal alien from Mexico in Washington State. The agents arrested the Mexican national who was convicted for the stabbing of four people in Lynden, Washington.

This violent offender is now in custody and set for removal. Keeping communities safe means removing public safety threats.