WATCH: Windstorm Wreaks Havoc on Texas Panhandle Interstate

Hurricane-force winds struck the Texas Panhandle region on Friday playing havoc with motorists on interstate highways. Much of the devastation is in the Canyon, Texas, region just south of Amarillo.

Panhandle residents are used to the red wind that blows through in the springtime. Friday’s storm brought winds reported to be in excess of 90 mph, according to reports on X.

Another video shows multiple tractor-trailers being toppled like toys by the high crosswinds along the highway.

A video posted by KFDA CBS 10 shows the lack of visibility created on Interstate 27 between Canyon and Happy, Texas.

“The dust bowl never really ended in Amarillo,” another user on X posted.

Similar conditions were reported near Pampa, Texas.

The carnage of vehicles can be seen where a lack of visibility leads to multi-vehicle pile-ups.

More videos show the extent of devastation caused by the Panhandle dust storm.

The windstorm also brought power outages to residents of the Texas Panhandle and the South Plains region, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported.