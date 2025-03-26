WATCH: New ‘Bulldozer Trail’ Helps Agents Respond in Unsecured Border Region

A new video from the Center for Immigration Studies shows a newly bulldozed roadway for Border Patrol agents to access an unsecured mountainous region of the U.S.-Mexico border more quickly.

The CIS’s Todd Bensman produced a video this week showing what El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents call the “Bulldozer Trail,” which cuts a navigable pathway over Mount Cristo Rey, just west of El Paso in southeastern New Mexico. The El Paso Sector covers far West Texas and the New Mexico border with Mexico.

Agents took Bensman on a tour of the mountainous roadway, which winds up and down the steep ravines of this portion of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border Patrol Agent Orlando Marrero told Bensman that “This area was very rugged, so the only way effectively patrol it was either on foot or using horse patrols.”

“So now, with this Bulldozer Trail, it allows us to bring vehicles with 4×4 capabilities to have the manpower here and the officer presence to deter illegal activities and human smugglers,” Marrero explained. “It’s working beautifully; it’s working effectively.”

The video shows the primitive border security infrastructure that leaves the region virtually unsecured. What little border security is currently in place are ineffective Normandy barriers that drug traffickers and human smugglers can easily cross.

Marrero told Bensman that migrant apprehensions in the El Paso sector are down by 65 percent compared to one year earlier. Much of the illegal border crossing activity in this sector is coming from the unsecured regions of the New Mexico border with Mexico, Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart Texas.

The video revealed cartel smuggling staging areas just across the Normandy barriers. The cartels looked on as the convoy of Border Patrol agents and soldiers deployed by President Donald Trump moved slowly up and down the steep terrain.