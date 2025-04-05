133 Illegal Aliens Busted in New York Deportation Operation

Federal authorities arrested 133 illegal aliens during an enhanced immigration enforcement operation focused on criminal offenders and other immigration violators. The five-day operation in western, central, and northern New York involved federal agents from myriad agencies, including ICE, FBI, DEA, CBP, USCIS, and U. S. Customs and Border Protection.

In what has become common practice in recent weeks, multiple federal agencies have banded together to conduct a targeted deportation operation in New York as part of President Trump’s “Operation Take Back America.” The operation calls for all federal law enforcement agencies to collaborate in the fight against illegal immigration, drug cartels, and the trafficking of dangerous drugs and human beings.

On Friday, ICE officials announced the results of the March 24-28 operation in and around the Buffalo area, extending throughout western and upstate New York. In the Buffalo and Rochester areas, 84 illegal aliens were arrested, and 48 were arrested in Syracuse, Albany, Rouses Point, and Massena.

The arrests included 20 who had criminal records. Three criminal illegal aliens had been previously convicted of homicide in the United States. Nine of the arrests involved aliens who had previously been deported from the United States.

The operation included a worksite enforcement component involving federal violations of bringing in and harboring certain aliens. As part of that component, authorities executed four criminal search warrants that resulted in 18 administrative arrests for violations of immigration law and the seizure of evidentiary records.

According to ICE, the most notable arrests included three illegal aliens convicted of homicide-related offenses, a citizen of the Dominican Republic convicted of sexual conduct with a child, and a citizen of South Africa facing current charges related to distribution and possession of child pornography.

In Friday’s announcement of the results of the operation, ICE Homeland Security Investigations Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan said, “The success of this enhanced enforcement operation underscores the importance of utilizing a whole-of-government approach when protecting the public from criminal aliens and dangerous individuals living in our western, central, and northern New York communities.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.