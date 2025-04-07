$175K Seized from 21 Romanian Migrants at New Mexico Immigration Checkpoint

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents seized $175,000 in cash from a group of 21 Romanian nationals at an interior immigration checkpoint in New Mexico. The Romanians are linked to an organized crime network, a Border Patrol official stated.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar posted a report on X revealing the seizure of $175,000 in cash at the Alamogordo, New Mexico, interior checkpoint. Agents found the undeclared currency after the Romanian migrants initially declared $30,000.

Slosar said the 21 Romanian nationals are linked to an organized criminal ring.

Elsewhere in New Mexico, El Paso agents arrested a previously deported felon as he attempted to illegally re-enter the U.S. near Santa Teresa. The illegal alien’s criminal history includes a conviction for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Slosar said the man will be prosecuted under 8 USC 1326 before being removed from the U.S.

Late last month, Santa Teresa agents arrested another criminal alien. This man had a previous conviction for assault on a peace officer. He also had a lengthy history of violent crimes in the U.S. This illegal alien will also face prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal. He will be deported following his prosecution.