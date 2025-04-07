$175K Seized from 21 Romanian Migrants at New Mexico Immigration Checkpoint

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents seized $175,000 in cash from a group of 21 Romanian nationals at an interior immigration checkpoint in New Mexico. The Romanians are linked to an organized crime network, a Border Patrol official stated.
El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar posted a report on X revealing the seizure of $175,000 in cash at the Alamogordo, New Mexico, interior checkpoint. Agents found the undeclared currency after the Romanian migrants initially declared $30,000.
Slosar said the 21 Romanian nationals are linked to an organized criminal ring.
Elsewhere in New Mexico, El Paso agents arrested a previously deported felon as he attempted to illegally re-enter the U.S. near Santa Teresa. The illegal alien’s criminal history includes a conviction for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Slosar said the man will be prosecuted under 8 USC 1326 before being removed from the U.S.
Late last month, Santa Teresa agents arrested another criminal alien. This man had a previous conviction for assault on a peace officer. He also had a lengthy history of violent crimes in the U.S. This illegal alien will also face prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal. He will be deported following his prosecution.
Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.