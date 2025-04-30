Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for Trump’s Nominee to Lead Customs and Border Protection

Rodney Scott testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in a confirmation hearing to become Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol on Wednesday, April 30.

Scott served as the head of U.S. Border Patrol from 2020 – 2021 when he said he was forced to resign after clashing repeatedly with the Biden administration.

Trump announced Scott as his choice to run CBP in December, noting “he implemented Remain-in-Mexico, Title 42, Safe Third Agreements, and achieved record low levels of illegal immigration.”