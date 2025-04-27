Over 100 illegal aliens were busted during a raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday morning.

The operation, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division, resulted in the arrest of 114 illegal aliens, Fox News reported.

The outlet noted that authorities said members of the violent gangs Tren de Aragua (TdA) and MS-13 frequented the venue.

Video footage the DEA shared of the raid shows officers swarming the building. One of them smashes a hole in what appears to be a window where flashing blue lights are seen inside.

Moments later, a door opens and people are seen pouring outside. Many of them held their hands up in surrender as officers confronted them and sirens began blaring. Several women are also among the group:

The DEA division said it had help from local and federal partners, adding that “@DHSgov has taken more than 100 illegal aliens into custody. Drugs and weapons have also been seized at this underground nightclub in Colorado Springs.”

A longer clip of the raid shows the group of suspects standing against the building. Some are holding their arms against the wall while others keep their hands behind their heads:

“The party is OVER. Law and order has returned. Under the leadership of @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem, we are taking a whole of government approach to removing criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wrote in a social media post featuring the clip of the raid:

Social media users expressed their thoughts over the arrests, one person writing, “Thank you ALL!! What we voted for! Make America Safe Again!”

According to KRDO, property owner Mike Moon claimed he leased the property to a woman who had been allowing private events in the building. The outlet also said authorities have been investigating the nightclub for months, noting gang members often went there along with members of the Hell’s Angels.

The DEA said officials found drugs, evidence of prostitution, and firearms during the raid.

Meanwhile, Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said, “Colorado without question has been a hub for illegal immigration due to the sanctuary policies of the city of Denver in conjunction with radical legislation (including this session) from the State Capitol affirming Colorado’s sanctuary status.”

The Fox article said several U.S. active-duty service members were also found at the location where they were either working as security or were patrons.