5K Criminal Aliens Arrested this Year by Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents arrested more than 5,000 criminal aliens since the start of Fiscal Year 25, according to a report from Chief Michael Banks. The aliens had criminal records, including violence and sexual offenses.

“Every criminal alien we catch proves why zero gotaways must be the goal – because every unknown entry is a potential threat we can’t afford to miss,” Banks wrote in a post on social media.

As an example of those arrested, Banks posted a report last week about an admitted Sureño gang member who Tucson Sector agents arrested as he attempted to sneak back into the country from Mexico. At the time of his arrest, the Mexican national was attempting to smuggle two more illegal aliens into the U.S., the chief stated in a post on social media.

The Sureños gang member’s criminal history includes charges for theft, burglary of a vehicle, criminal trespass, and mail theft. He now faces federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal.