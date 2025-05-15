Border Patrol Agents Asked to Help with Interior Mass Deportation Operations

On Tuesday, an internal agency-wide email was sent to Border Patrol stations, soliciting volunteers from rank-and-file Border Patrol agents and managers to assist DHS with deportation operations away from the immediate border area. A source within CBP, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas the request did not specify times or locations of the assignment.

The source says the move comes at a time when the use of Border Patrol agents for this assignment could prove instrumental in the success of internal removal operations. “We have deployed significant Department of Defense resources to the border region; we have excellent cooperation from state and local law enforcement partners at the border and can now afford to help out with interior removals without sacrificing border security achievements,” the source emphasized.

Since his inauguration, President Trump marshaled law enforcement officers from multiple federal agencies to combat illegal immigration and eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) operating in the United States. Adding Border Patrol agents to complement ICE agents and other federal law enforcement agencies under Operation Take Back America will allow quicker determination of a person’s legal status to be in or remain in the United States, according to the source.

“Like ICE agents, our Border Patrol Agents are immigration officers that can work with ATF, DEA, FBI, and other federal officers to help them determine if a person they encounter in a metropolitan area is in fact in the United States illegally,” the source told Breitbart Texas. “That is an incredible force multiplier that will speed the operation up.”

The source says the locations and times for the upcoming activities involving Border Patrol agents are not for dissemination due to officer safety concerns. Still, people in the United States illegally should expect an enforcement operation anytime and anywhere.

“This administration has made it clear the immigration laws will no longer be ignored, as our Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security has said, the safest thing someone illegally here should do is self-deport using the CBP Home application,” the source added. “It preserves a right to come here legally later.”

As reported by Breitbart Texas, Border Patrol agents have conducted targeted interior enforcement operations hundreds of miles from the International Boundary Line. In January, the Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector initiated a targeted interior enforcement operation around the farming community of Bakersfield, California, that resulted in nearly 80 migrant arrests. The arrests included several sex offenders, some with existing criminal warrants, and others involved in drug trafficking.

“Operation Return to Sender” was based on intelligence that focused on apprehending specific individuals suspected of being in the United States illegally and engaged in criminal activity.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.