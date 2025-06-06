Colombian President Confirms Cartel Gunmen Arrested in Mexico were Mercenaries

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has confirmed that 12 cartel gunmen recently arrested by Mexican military forces were former Colombian soldiers turned mercenaries. The politician claimed that selling their skills to the highest bidder was a high level of treason that should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

This week, Petro took to social media, where he claimed that the Cartel de Los Reyes in Mexico had hired 12 Colombian mercenaries. Cartel de Los Reyes is a smaller criminal organization affiliated with the Familia Michoacana, which has been engaged in a fierce turf war with Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

As Breitbart Texas reported late last month, a group of Colombian mercenaries set up a series of makeshift landmines along a series of dirt roads between Michoacan and Jalisco. One of those devices exploded when a convoy of Mexican army soldiers was patrolling the region. The blast killed six soldiers and fatally injured two others.

In the days after the attack, Mexican military forces were able to track down the gunmen responsible. They carried out a series of raids where they arrested five Mexican nationals and 12 Colombian nationals, as well as various weapons and explosives.

The Colombian mercenaries are the latest of a group of gunmen recruited by both the Familia Michoacana and CJNG as part of their ongoing turf war. Both sides have been recruiting international mercenaries who have been teaching cartel gunmen about the use of explosives and terror tactics.

