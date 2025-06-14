Mexican Politico Taunts U.S. to Revoke Visa After LA Riot Comments, Says, ‘Shove It’

A Mexican politician sparked harsh criticism in her country after she taunted U.S. State Department officials to revoke her visa and to “shove it.”

The comments took place this week when Melissa Cornejo, a regional leader for Mexico’s ruling party MORENA posted a message supporting the riots in Los Angeles and wrote “‘They are going to take the visas of those who share’ … Viva La Raza and Shove my visa up their ass”.

The message contained a picture of a burned 0ut car with the letters FUCK ICE spray painted on it while a man stood next to is waving a Mexican flag.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau directly responded to the message, stating that he could not revoke her visa but had instructed his staff to cancel it. Landau said that he was surprised to find out that Cornejo did not even have a visa to begin with. Landau further added that those who glorify violence are not welcome in the United States.

After Landau’s response, high-ranking figures within the MORENA party rushed to distance themselves from Cornejo. The party’s current president, Luisa Alcalde, issued a statement claiming that Cornejo’s views do not represent the MORENA party, which is a pacifist movement.

The controversy arises at a time when Mexican politicians have been publicly expressing their support for the protesters in Los Angeles and have also called for other protests against a series of proposed U.S. taxes on remittances sent to Mexico.

As Breitbart Texas reported, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem publicly called out Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for supporting protesters at a time when tensions continue to rise over the L.A. riots. Sheinbaum countered Noem’s claim, stating that she had only promoted peaceful protests and had condemned the violence.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.