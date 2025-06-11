Mexican President Claims DHS’s Kristi Noem Erroneously Called Her Out over LA Riots

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, claimed that U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem erroneously called her out, claiming that she encouraged the riots in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sheinbaum took to social media to claim that Noem had erroneously singled her out and that the assertions were absolutely false. She posted a video of some of her comments where the Mexican politician can be seen condemning “any violence as a form of protest.” In the video, Sheinbaum can be heard asking the Mexican community in the United States to act peacefully and respect the laws. At the time that Sheinbaum made those initial comments, she had claimed that most Mexicans in the U.S. were hard workers and had some legal status. She contended that Mexican consular officials were on hand, ready to help any national detained during the recent immigration raids in Los Angeles.

The comments from Sheinbaum came just moments after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a TV interview that Sheinbaum had encouraged more protests and that she condemned her actions.

Sheinbaum told the Mexican media on Sunday that the “raids and violence are not the way to address the migration phenomenon,” Breitbart News reported. In the comments reported by El Tiempo, Sheinbaum said “Mexican men and women are good, honest men and women who came to the United States to seek a better life.” She called for peace, nonviolence, and not exacerbating any form of violent protest.”

